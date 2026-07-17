Fix Your Face – Album by Masego

Masego's "Fix Your Face" is a lush and passionate R&B-centric project, with some great features from Leon Thomas, Keyshia Cole, and more.

Masego has been a favorite in the R&B world for years, and his new album Fix Your Face may be his most emotionally potent and artistically skilled full-length yet. He doesn't do it alone, though, as Leon Thomas, Keyshia Cole , Foggieraw, Buju Banton, Lekan, and Musiq Soulchild provide nice features to add to Masego's introspective and vulnerable turn. The album is still groovy and lush as we've come to expect from him. But there's also a newfound tenderness throughout, and it makes for a calming and healing listen. Fix Your Face also explores themes of religion, homecoming, and romance with more detail than this catalog has before, making it a rewarding experience.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.