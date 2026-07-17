Fix Your Face – Album by Masego

Masego has been a favorite in the R&B world for years, and his new album Fix Your Face may be his most emotionally potent and artistically skilled full-length yet. He doesn't do it alone, though, as Leon Thomas, Keyshia Cole, Foggieraw, Buju Banton, Lekan, and Musiq Soulchild provide nice features to add to Masego's introspective and vulnerable turn. The album is still groovy and lush as we've come to expect from him. But there's also a newfound tenderness throughout, and it makes for a calming and healing listen. Fix Your Face also explores themes of religion, homecoming, and romance with more detail than this catalog has before, making it a rewarding experience.
Release Date: July 17, 2026
Genre: R&B / Soul
Tracklist of Fix Your Face
- Sounds Like...
- Heaven
- Limerence
- QVC (feat. Leon Thomas)
- Someone (feat. Keyshia Cole)
- I Know You (feat. Foggieraw)
- Wonderwoman
- Hello (feat. Buju Banton)
- Go
- Breathe
- Dotted Line
- Gone (feat. Lekan)
- Overthinking (feat. Musiq Soulchild)
- Recommend
- Symone
- Charlie Brown