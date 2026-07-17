Rich Off Pints 4 – Album by Icewear Vezzo

Icewear Vezzo's "Rich Off Pints 4" features Payroll Giovanni, GT, 42 Dugg, Montana 700, Peezy, Sada Baby, and Pistol Po.

Icewear Vezzo has been a steady and strong voice out of Detroit for years now, melding blunt lyricism with measured reflection. Rich Off Pints 4, his latest installment in his catalog, is a great example of this, with versatile production and deliveries from the Iced Up Records boss. A lot of the fire from this LP also comes from featured guests Payroll Giovanni, GT, 42 Dugg, Montana 700, Peezy, Sada Baby, and Pistol Po. They contrast Vezzo's more casual vocal tone very well without taking away from it, and the flows are always on point. While it doesn't reinvent the Icewear wheel, you will find a lot of slick bars within.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.