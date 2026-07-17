Rich Off Pints 4 – Album by Icewear Vezzo

Icewear Vezzo has been a steady and strong voice out of Detroit for years now, melding blunt lyricism with measured reflection. Rich Off Pints 4, his latest installment in his catalog, is a great example of this, with versatile production and deliveries from the Iced Up Records boss. A lot of the fire from this LP also comes from featured guests Payroll Giovanni, GT, 42 Dugg, Montana 700, Peezy, Sada Baby, and Pistol Po. They contrast Vezzo's more casual vocal tone very well without taking away from it, and the flows are always on point. While it doesn't reinvent the Icewear wheel, you will find a lot of slick bars within.
Release Date: July 17, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist of Rich Off Pints 4
- I Can't Go For It
- May May
- Street Motivation (feat. Payroll Giovanni)
- Fade Away (feat. GT)
- Let's Go
- I Ain't Trippin (feat. 42 Dugg)
- Royals (feat. GT)
- Bean Talk
- 90 Day Run
- Sh*t On N***az
- What They Need (feat. Montana 700)
- Get It While You Can
- Ghetto Thriller (with Sada Baby, feat. Peezy)
- Going On (feat. Pistol Po)
- Can You Handle It