Flashing Before Your Eyes – Song by G-Eazy & Logic

"Flashing Before Your Eyes" is G-Eazy and Logic's latest team-up following their previous collaborative history.

Been planting seeds, potted through, water it then you grow it, And this life'll flash before your eyes before you know it, Only heaven is right above it or below it, But this ain't Adam Sandler in Click, you can't fast forward or slow it

G-Eazy and Logic went for nostalgic and triumphant boom-bap vibes on their new single "Flashing Before Your Eyes," taking both MCs back to basics. While they have played with a lot of other genres throughout their careers, this new track sees them both flex their lyrical skills and drop casual but earnest bars over a sunny instrumental. They also trade contrasting energies, with Eazy coming off as more reflective compared to Logic's more animated passion. Some production effects like pitched-down vocals and record spins help add more color to an otherwise straightforward instrumental. It's a simple but effective cut, and we'll see if they have more in store.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.