Flashing Before Your Eyes – Song by G-Eazy & Logic

G-Eazy and Logic went for nostalgic and triumphant boom-bap vibes on their new single "Flashing Before Your Eyes," taking both MCs back to basics. While they have played with a lot of other genres throughout their careers, this new track sees them both flex their lyrical skills and drop casual but earnest bars over a sunny instrumental. They also trade contrasting energies, with Eazy coming off as more reflective compared to Logic's more animated passion. Some production effects like pitched-down vocals and record spins help add more color to an otherwise straightforward instrumental. It's a simple but effective cut, and we'll see if they have more in store.
Release Date: July 17, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Flashing Before Your Eyes
Been planting seeds, potted through, water it then you grow it,
And this life'll flash before your eyes before you know it,
Only heaven is right above it or below it,
But this ain't Adam Sandler in Click, you can't fast forward or slow it