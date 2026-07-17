Mileage – Song by B2K

B2K is back following their Verzuz battle with Pretty Ricky, and their new song "Mileage" previews some big things to come. They are working on a comeback project right now, and this lead single aims to rekindle their chemistry and refresh their R&B stylings for a newer generation. It succeeds by both contemporary standards and in a nostalgic way, with minimal synth pads allowing Omarion, Raz-B, J-Boog, and Lil' Fizz to take the track over with their vocal melodies and harmonies. It's all a very pleasant and easy-going experience, and hopefully there is even more heat on the way from the group.
Release Date: July 17, 2026
Genre: R&B
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Mileage
So many exes is on me, so many calling me over,
I tell them call me for closure, but never call me when sober
And she's addicted and I like it,
Hands up when you ride it