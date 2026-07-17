Mileage – Song by B2K

"Mileage" by B2K is a comeback single from the iconic R&B group, and it's a solid preview for more exciting things to come.

So many exes is on me, so many calling me over, I tell them call me for closure, but never call me when sober And she's addicted and I like it, Hands up when you ride it

B2K is back following their Verzuz battle with Pretty Ricky , and their new song "Mileage" previews some big things to come. They are working on a comeback project right now, and this lead single aims to rekindle their chemistry and refresh their R&B stylings for a newer generation. It succeeds by both contemporary standards and in a nostalgic way, with minimal synth pads allowing Omarion , Raz-B, J-Boog, and Lil' Fizz to take the track over with their vocal melodies and harmonies. It's all a very pleasant and easy-going experience, and hopefully there is even more heat on the way from the group.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.