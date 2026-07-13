Hunting Season - Song by Stoic featuring Nyck Caution, jev., And CJ Fly

Stoic is a producer who has been delivering quality for the better part of a decade. On Friday, he came through with his latest track, "Hunting Season." This new song features the likes of Nyck Caution, jev., and CJ Fly. As you can imagine, the artists on this track put in some pretty spectacular performances over Stoic's smooth production. When you can have artists trading bars and showcasing this kind of chemistry, you know that you are in for a pretty fantastic song. You can check it out below.
Release Date: July 10, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A