One Sided - Song by Myles Lloyd

Coming out of Montreal, Quebec, Myles Lloyd is proving that Canada is packed with talent. The artist is looking to build his fanbase and show the full scope of his talents. Of course, it takes work to get there, but he seems to be on the right track. His latest single, "One Sided," showcases tremendous maturity in his songwriting. From the catchy chorus to the melodic vocal lines, Myles Lloyd has a knack for crafting memorable songs. His voice is a unique one, and with Montreal's ever-growing music scene behind him, he remains someone to watch.
Release Date: July 10, 2026
Genre: R&B
Album: N/A