One Sided - Song by Myles Lloyd

Myles Lloyd is the latest R&B star coming out of Montreal, Quebec, and his latest song proves that he has potential.

Coming out of Montreal, Quebec, Myles Lloyd is proving that Canada is packed with talent. The artist is looking to build his fanbase and show the full scope of his talents. Of course, it takes work to get there, but he seems to be on the right track. His latest single, "One Sided," showcases tremendous maturity in his songwriting. From the catchy chorus to the melodic vocal lines, Myles Lloyd has a knack for crafting memorable songs. His voice is a unique one, and with Montreal's ever-growing music scene behind him, he remains someone to watch.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!