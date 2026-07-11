CALL SPITTA - Song by EST Gee

With EST Gee looking to drop "Bigger Than The Devil" this year, he has just come through with a new single called "Call Spitta."

Yeah, upside down 'til I'm finished (Until I'm done) Them means I spent on looks for my brothers, not my image (Them I spent for my brothers) Before I had a buzz, I got it in blood and had 'em spinnin' (Before I had a buzz) Before I slid on blood, I slid on cuz and I got in it (Before I slid on blood)

EST Gee has always dropped bangers throughout his career, and all of these years later, he's certainly not going to stop now. On Friday, he came through with his latest banger, a track called "CALL SPITTA." This new song is actually going to be on the artist's next project, Bigger Than The Devil. Throughout this song, we get some hard production, and yet another set of hard verses from an artist who is unrelenting with his flows and his inflections. If you're an EST Gee fan, this will be a song that you've come to expect from the MC.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!