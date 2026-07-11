CALL SPITTA - Song by EST Gee

EST Gee has always dropped bangers throughout his career, and all of these years later, he's certainly not going to stop now. On Friday, he came through with his latest banger, a track called "CALL SPITTA." This new song is actually going to be on the artist's next project, Bigger Than The Devil. Throughout this song, we get some hard production, and yet another set of hard verses from an artist who is unrelenting with his flows and his inflections. If you're an EST Gee fan, this will be a song that you've come to expect from the MC.
Release Date: July 10, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Bigger Than The Devil
Quotable Lyrics from Call Spitta
Yeah, upside down 'til I'm finished (Until I'm done)
Them means I spent on looks for my brothers, not my image (Them I spent for my brothers)
Before I had a buzz, I got it in blood and had 'em spinnin' (Before I had a buzz)
Before I slid on blood, I slid on cuz and I got in it (Before I slid on blood)