Supreme Sanders - Song by EST Gee

EST Gee has proven himself to be a hitmaker over the years, and he continues to drop bangers. With the album Bigger Than The Devil on the horizon, EST Gee has come through with a new song called "Supreme Sanders," which will certainly excite his fanbase. This track has hard production, solid flows, and that catchy songwriting EST Gee has been known for. The various references are fun to track, and for the most part, this stays in line with the sound we know him for. If you're a fan, you will definitely appreciate this new cut, which can be heard below.
Read More: December 19, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Bigger Than The Devil
Quotable Lyrics to Supreme Sanders
A thirteen hour drive, me and God trapped together
I'm mashin' 'til I crash it, if they flash them lights at us
'Cause fleein' and evadin' better than pullin' with this package
They catch me with it, it's a life sentence, so it don't matter