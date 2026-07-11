All In - Song by Sheff G

Sheff G just came through with an emotional new track, "All In," which speaks on some of the issues he has faced as of late.

Sheff G is an artist who has been through some serious trials and tribulations over the last few years. These issues have certainly been weighing on him. This has subsequently led to the release of his most recent song, "All In." Overall, this is a track that a lot of fans can get behind. We get some somber production, all while Sheff G raps about his fans and the support he's received. He discusses the hardship and the pain that have come with his actions. It's a deep and introspective song, and it showcases growth as not just an artist but a human being as well.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!