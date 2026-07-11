All In - Song by Sheff G

Sheff G is an artist who has been through some serious trials and tribulations over the last few years. These issues have certainly been weighing on him. This has subsequently led to the release of his most recent song, "All In." Overall, this is a track that a lot of fans can get behind. We get some somber production, all while Sheff G raps about his fans and the support he's received. He discusses the hardship and the pain that have come with his actions. It's a deep and introspective song, and it showcases growth as not just an artist but a human being as well.
Release Date: July 10, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from All In
Tired of this shit, feel like giving up
But if I leave the game, would the fans still love me?
If I leave the game, would the fans still love me?
I can't do nun' right, started doing wrong