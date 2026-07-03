EMOTIONLEZZ - Song by Thirteendegrees ° & Trippie Redd

Thirteendegrees ° and Trippie Redd link up for "EMOTIONLEZZ," a hazy cut that leans into both artists' strengths. Floating over atmospheric production, the pair trade emotionally detached verses with the distorted vocals and moody aesthetic that have become staples of the underground scene. There's heavy rage and Soundcloud influences throughout. The collaboration arrives as a big moment for the rising rapper. For Thirteendegrees °, landing a collab with one of emo rap's biggest names marks another notable step forward as he continues building momentum. Moreover, he's been consistent across the board and already has a steady catalog of tracks that listeners can jump into at any time to get familiar with who he is and what he's building.