Rick Ross Makes A Case For Being Part Of Miami Dolphins Ownership

BY Alexander Cole
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WNBA: Playoffs-Dallas Wings at Las Vegas Aces
Sep 24, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Recording artist and rapper Rick Ross performs during game one of the 2023 WNBA Semifinals between the Dallas Wings and the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Rick Ross loves the Miami Dolphins, and he is very interested in getting involved with the legendary NFL franchise.

Rick Ross has been dealing with some online criticism as of late. It all started when he was spotted at the airport flying commercial. Some saw this as a betrayal of the lifestyle he flaunts on social media. However, as Ross explained, the private jet was simply in the shop.

This has subsequently led to speculation about Ross and his real net worth. On TMZ Sports, Ross made it abundantly clear that the net worth is doing just fine. Although he made the point in a particularly subtle way.

During the interview, Ross revealed that he would love to be part of the Miami Dolphins' ownership group. Stephen Ross is the current majority owner of the team, and Rozay believes he's doing a great job in his role. That said, the rap legend believes he can contribute uniquely.

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Rick Ross Wants To Be Part Of The Dolphins
Watch full video on TMZ

Ross states that he would love to be the one who bridges the gap between the franchise and the fans. While there is already a huge fanbase for the Dolphins, he believes the team could be doing more to bring in the community. Essentially, Ross wants the team to have a family environment.

Bringing in Ross would be a smart move. He is a celebrity who could market the team and help put fans in the seats. Given the changes the franchise has made this season, they probably won't be very good, and they need some kind of saving grace.

It's also good to have owners with ties to the city. Ross is a Miami legend, and he would rep the Dolphins colors with pride.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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