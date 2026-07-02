Rick Ross Makes A Case For Being Part Of Miami Dolphins Ownership

Rick Ross has been dealing with some online criticism as of late. It all started when he was spotted at the airport flying commercial. Some saw this as a betrayal of the lifestyle he flaunts on social media. However, as Ross explained, the private jet was simply in the shop.

This has subsequently led to speculation about Ross and his real net worth. On TMZ Sports, Ross made it abundantly clear that the net worth is doing just fine. Although he made the point in a particularly subtle way.

During the interview, Ross revealed that he would love to be part of the Miami Dolphins' ownership group. Stephen Ross is the current majority owner of the team, and Rozay believes he's doing a great job in his role. That said, the rap legend believes he can contribute uniquely.

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Rick Ross Wants To Be Part Of The Dolphins

Watch full video on TMZ

Ross states that he would love to be the one who bridges the gap between the franchise and the fans. While there is already a huge fanbase for the Dolphins, he believes the team could be doing more to bring in the community. Essentially, Ross wants the team to have a family environment.

Bringing in Ross would be a smart move. He is a celebrity who could market the team and help put fans in the seats. Given the changes the franchise has made this season, they probably won't be very good, and they need some kind of saving grace.

It's also good to have owners with ties to the city. Ross is a Miami legend, and he would rep the Dolphins colors with pride.