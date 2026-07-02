NBA Execs Accused Of Leveling Racist Smears Against Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown was the subject of headlines on Wednesday after being traded from the Boston Celtics to the Philadelphia 76ers. This trade was a long-time coming, as Brown's frustrations in Boston were starting to come to a head. However, the return for Brown was pretty awful, as an old Paul George and various draft picks went to Boston.

In the midst of all of this, sources around the league are already trying to poison the well. According to Colin Cowherd, there is a narrative going around that Brown has a "disease." That "disease," as these "sources" describe, is thinking that he is the smartest man in the room.

“I had two NBA sources … two people in the league, one an executive, one a scout, say that Jaylen Brown has — it’s a disease," Cowherd said. "He suddenly thinks he’s the smartest guy in every room he’s in … You make a lot of money, suddenly you’re absolutely sure, you don’t wanna listen to your bosses, you don’t wanna listen to consultants, you don’t wanna listen to teammates.”

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Jaylen Brown Singled Out After Sixers Trade

Throughout his career, Brown has never shied away from showcasing his intelligence. He has spoken on a plethora of political topics, including capitalism and communism. Furthermore, he was a voice of reason during the Donda Academy scandal of 2022. Not to mention, he spoke in favor of Kyrie Irving when he was suspended by the league four years ago.

That said, some feel as though the executives around the NBA are engaging in covert racism, which isn't so covert if you can read between the lines. Calling his intelligence a "disease" is a massive dog whistle, and one that fans are calling out on social media.

Fans Come To Brown's Defense

Below, you can see a plethora of reactions to what was said about Brown. As you can see, fans are seeing through the narrative. Even those who don't like Brown as a player can see the nasty games that are being played right now.

One could theorize that perhaps the Celtics are behind this. They need a justification for such a horrific trade, and this would be an angle for them to use, even if it's a bad one.

Let us know what you think of the Brown situation in the comments below.