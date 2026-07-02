NBA Execs Accused Of Leveling Racist Smears Against Jaylen Brown

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Playoffs-Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics
May 2, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) on the court before game seven of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
After being traded from the Boston Celtics to the Philadelphia 76ers, Jaylen Brown is already being singled out by "inside" sources.

Jaylen Brown was the subject of headlines on Wednesday after being traded from the Boston Celtics to the Philadelphia 76ers. This trade was a long-time coming, as Brown's frustrations in Boston were starting to come to a head. However, the return for Brown was pretty awful, as an old Paul George and various draft picks went to Boston.

In the midst of all of this, sources around the league are already trying to poison the well. According to Colin Cowherd, there is a narrative going around that Brown has a "disease." That "disease," as these "sources" describe, is thinking that he is the smartest man in the room.

“I had two NBA sources … two people in the league, one an executive, one a scout, say that Jaylen Brown has — it’s a disease," Cowherd said. "He suddenly thinks he’s the smartest guy in every room he’s in … You make a lot of money, suddenly you’re absolutely sure, you don’t wanna listen to your bosses, you don’t wanna listen to consultants, you don’t wanna listen to teammates.”

Read More: The 25 Best Rap Albums Of 2026 So Far

Jaylen Brown Singled Out After Sixers Trade

Throughout his career, Brown has never shied away from showcasing his intelligence. He has spoken on a plethora of political topics, including capitalism and communism. Furthermore, he was a voice of reason during the Donda Academy scandal of 2022. Not to mention, he spoke in favor of Kyrie Irving when he was suspended by the league four years ago.

That said, some feel as though the executives around the NBA are engaging in covert racism, which isn't so covert if you can read between the lines. Calling his intelligence a "disease" is a massive dog whistle, and one that fans are calling out on social media.

Fans Come To Brown's Defense

Below, you can see a plethora of reactions to what was said about Brown. As you can see, fans are seeing through the narrative. Even those who don't like Brown as a player can see the nasty games that are being played right now.

One could theorize that perhaps the Celtics are behind this. They need a justification for such a horrific trade, and this would be an angle for them to use, even if it's a bad one.

Let us know what you think of the Brown situation in the comments below.

Read More: Clive Davis Was Behind The Legendary Careers Of These 10 Music Icons

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life
Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game Six Sports Jaylen Brown Reacts After He Was Caught Saying Bronny James Isn't NBA Material
Comments 2