Sunday To Sunday – Song by Russ

"Sunday To Sunday" by Russ is all about the hard work he continues to put in to make his career thrive and take care of his loved ones.

You can always count on Russ for some clean and dexterous rap tracks, and "Sunday To Sunday" is his latest example. With some fast flows and focused passion, the New Jersey-born, Atlanta-based MC goes over all of his hard work and affirms his commitment to helping his family and loved ones via his thriving career. He declares he's in the studio from Sunday to Sunday and treats the craft of music and hip-hop like his religion, expanding on these ideas in his verses. Light pianos, chorus vocals, and string embellishments pepper a simple trap-style beat to make an easy-going but still compelling experience.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.