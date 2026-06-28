Sunday To Sunday – Song by Russ

You can always count on Russ for some clean and dexterous rap tracks, and "Sunday To Sunday" is his latest example. With some fast flows and focused passion, the New Jersey-born, Atlanta-based MC goes over all of his hard work and affirms his commitment to helping his family and loved ones via his thriving career. He declares he's in the studio from Sunday to Sunday and treats the craft of music and hip-hop like his religion, expanding on these ideas in his verses. Light pianos, chorus vocals, and string embellishments pepper a simple trap-style beat to make an easy-going but still compelling experience.
Release Date: June 26, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Sunday To Sunday
The journey was hard but it made me,
But now I be talking to B.Dot cuz he be relaying a message from Jay-Z,
I'm bringing validity back, this is the industry rap,
There's a liquidity gap, riddle me that