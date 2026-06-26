For years, ASCAP claims they've attempted to tell a North Carolina bar to stop playing copyrighted music without a license.

According to the complaint, as reported by WCNC News , ASCAP spent years attempting to bring the business into compliance through phone calls, emails, letters, and licensing offers before the dispute reached federal court. The lawsuit alleges that those efforts were unsuccessful, leading the organization and several rights holders to pursue legal action against Hello Bye, LLC and its owner, Christopher S. Boukedes. Among the songs specifically identified in the filing are DMX 's "Party Up (Up In Here)," House of Pain's "Jump Around," Rick James' "Party All the Time," and WALK THE MOON's "Shut Up and Dance," all of which were allegedly performed at the venue on November 30, 2024.

Playing music in a bar or restaurant seems simple enough, but that's exactly what the focus of Swizz Beatz 's lawsuit is. Behind the scenes, every song carries legal obligations that can become expensive when they're ignored. That's the center of a new federal lawsuit filed against Boatyard Lake Norman, where several music publishers, along with Swizz Beatz , allege the North Carolina venue repeatedly played copyrighted music without obtaining the required public performance license.

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Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.