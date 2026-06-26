Boatyard Lake Norman

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Swizz Beatz & Music Publishers Sue NC Bar For Playing Unlicensed Songs
For years, ASCAP claims they've attempted to tell a North Carolina bar to stop playing copyrighted music without a license.
By
Erika Marie
June 26, 2026