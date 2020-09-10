Frank Herbert's 1965 novel Dune is more than just the world's best selling science fiction novel. It is an ambitious and legendary work with an enthusiastic fanbase and movie executives have been trying to translate that magic to the silver screen for years with little success.

After Alejandro Jodorowsky failed to adapt the film in the 1970s and David Lynch's 1984 adaptation failed commercially and critically, the prospects of a new Dune film that did justice to the revered source material seemed cursed at best.

Now, Academy Award-nominated director Denis Villeneuve brings Dune back to the big screen and this time, it looks like the cinematic tour de force that fans deserve. With Timothée Chalamet leading an ensemble cast (including Zendaya, Jason Mamoa, and former WWE wrestler Dave Bautista, among others) amidst a haunting rework of the classic Pink Floyd song "Eclipse" courtesy of blockbuster mainstay Hans Zimmer, the film looks like the sort of epic blockbuster that will surely dominate the winter.

Huge space sandworms, massive battle scenes, breathtaking landscapes, and the sheer caliber of talented associated with this project suggest that the source material is in very capable hands.

Watch the trailer for Dune below and let us know what you think.