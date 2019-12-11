Kid Cudi celebrated his 35th birthday at the top of the year with an intimate dinner with none other than Pete Davidson, Kanye and Kim West as well as actor Timothée Chalamet. The celebration produced one image taken by Kim, that saw the men posted up at a table with a platter of food and while it all seemed nonchalant to everyone involved, 23-year-old Timothee recently revealed to Jimmy Fallon that he was a bit start struck throughout the whole meal.

“We’re hanging out, and then it feels like there’s an earthquake in the restaurant,” he told Jimmy of the beginning of the night, when he thought Kim and Kanye wouldn't show but they eventually did. “It was, like, epic. You turn around, and I was like, ‘Holy shit.’" Timothee questioned if he was a "fraud" and then went to the bathroom to text his friends to get some advice on how to handle the situation. “They were like, ‘Man, 16-year-old you would slap the shit out of you. You go back to the table,''" he said.

Kim, who was the photographer of the beloved image, previously explained how great the evening was. "It was just such a fun night," she said. "Everyone just had such a good time. The vibe was so good and I didn't wanna ruin it so I sat in the corner and just documented it for them. I was playing Word Connect on my phone and letting them have their, like, guy time."