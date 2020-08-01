Dave Bautista already made us laugh as Drax the Destroyer in 4 Marvel movies, but he wants more comic book action. The wrestler and actor wants to play Bane in the new Batman universe being built by Matt Reeves. Entitled The Batman, the film is set to star Robert Pattinson as Batman, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano is the Riddler, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred, and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon.

One fan wrote on Twitter, "I just read an article speculating that @DaveBautista may be, should be, could be, playing Bane in the new #Batman movie with Robert Pattison. Please, DC movies...make it happen." The actor retweeted that message with a response, "Unfortunately it’s not. Tried my best." If The Batman does well at the box office, we're sure that this conversation may be reopened. Although the last official solo Batman film also had Bane, it did also feature Catwoman. There are a handful of Batman villains that have not appeared on movie screen yet, such as Hush, Man-Bat, Clayface, The Mad Hatter, the Court of Owls, and more. Do you want to see Bautista as Bane in the new Batman universe? Let us know below.