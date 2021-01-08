mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Zara Larsson & Young Thug Fend Off Cupid With New Collab "Talk About Love"

Keenan Higgins
January 08, 2021 13:42
Talk About Love
Zara Larsson Feat. Young Thug

Swedish singing sensation Zara Larsson enlist rap's current heavyweight Young Thug for "Talk About Love," a song about doing everything possible to avoid actually talking about love.


From her Introducing hit single "Uncover" to that hit dance smash last year with DJ Kygo and Tyga called "Like It is," Swedish singing sensation Zara Larsson has truly been rising in the pop realm to become the next big hit-making diva. With her latest collab alongside the "king slime" himself Young Thug, this chart-topping singer is sure to have an explosive rise in 2021.

Zara Larsson Young Thug Talk About Love New Single Music Video
Image: Ian Gavan/Getty Images for MTV

Larsson's voice compares to that of fellow overseas pop diva Ellie Goulding, but their tones are distinct enough from each other to give the former singer a lane to grow into a global star in her own right. On "Talk About Love," the theme actually deals with all the things people do to avoid talking about matters of the heart. Instead it's all about dwelling in the bliss that comes with ignorance, and somehow this is a reality where all ends up working out better for both parties involved. To be young and in love!

Stream and watch the official music video for "Talk About Love" by Zara Larsson and Young Thug below, and look out for her upcoming album Poster Girl via Epic Records very soon.

Quotable Lyrics:

I don't wanna talk about love
I don't got time to be lying like a rug
Hot as Taki Kawasaki, I ride it, ride it
Anaconda, yeah, baby, put your hand in my pocket
I ain't got time to be lying out in no doorway
Shawty persuade, she try to drown me, I might float away
Can you please tell me I'm in control today?
Figure-four today, icy like the Eiffel tower, babe, yeah
Why you wanna talk about it all the time?
Keep it up over there, you gon' be mine
I see the way you vibin', keep me hypnotized and
Diamonds loud like sirens, oh

