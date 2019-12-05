The Wades have made it clear that they are a close-knit group who doesn't tolerate any negativity about their family members. Ever since the Wades shared their support of 12-year-old son Zion attending the Miami Beach Pride Parade earlier this year, the public has had quite a bit to say about the pre-teen. Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union have come to his defense, including recently after a photo of Zion with long nails was shared to social media.



Michael Reaves/Getty Images

"I’ve seen some post-thanksgiving hate on social about my family photo," Dwyane tweeted about the homophobic comments. "Stupidity is apart of this world we live in—so i get it. But here’s the thing—I’ve been chosen to lead my family not y’all. So we will continue to be us and support each other with pride, love & a smile! ✌🏾"

Dwyane's 17-year-old son Zaire Wade decided to weigh in on the controversy with a brief message of his own. On his Instagram, Zaire shared a photo of himself sitting on a throne with Zion standing beside him. "We didn’t ask for y’all opinion 🤣🗣," he wrote in the caption, "Facts ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤," Gabrielle commented. Dwyane added a few emojis of his own by writing, "🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣." Check it out below.