Proud parents Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union will walk to the ends of the earth for their children. They often share photos of their happy blended family, and while it seems to be done in an effort to give fans a peek into their home life, the Wades have recently been met with criticism. Earlier this year, the family shared photos of themselves, sans a few members, at the Miami Beach Gay Pride parade. At the time, Dwyane wrote of his 12-year-old son, "Zion had his own cheering section today. Wish I was there to see you smile kid!"



Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

There were some who thought the pre-teen's inclusion in the parade was inappropriate, but Gabrielle later shared that she attended her first Pride event with her mother when she was eight. On Tuesday, the criticism continued for the close-knit family after Dwyane posted a photo of Gabrielle, Zion, and the couple's 11-month-old daughter Kaavia with the caption, "My Girls." He included red and black hearts.

The image was quickly circulated on social media and people made assumptions as to what Dwyane was suggesting. After a Twitter user shared the photo and asked their followers what they thought of the Wades, Gabrielle stepped in to speak her piece. "Looks like love to me. I truly hope that everyone gets the love, support and hugs they deserve," she wrote. "Also Kaav ain't with the dumb sh*t. Peace & Blessings good people."