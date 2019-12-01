Days after Dwyane Wade stood up for his wife Gabrielle Union and issued a statement after her firing from America's Got Talent, the NBA player is now taking a stand once again this time for his 12-year-old son, Zion. Gabrielle recently posted a family photo of herself, Zion, Dwyane and daughter Kaavia to Instagram and unfortunately a bunch of negative comments were posted, targeted towards young Zion and his painted nails.



Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Dwyane has previously expressed how important it was for him to attend Miami Pride with his son as a way for him to do his fatherly duty and support his children and things haven't changed when it comes to allowing his children to express their authentic selves.

"I’ve seen some post-thanksgiving hate on social about my family photo. Stupidity is apart of this world we live in—so I get it. But here’s the thing—I’ve been chosen to lead my family not y’all. So we will continue to be us and support each other with pride, love & a smile!" he wrote on Twitter.

“I’m very uneasy about accolades that come from supporting my kids or the negativity that comes from it. I’m doing what every parent has to do," Dwyane previously added. "Once you bring kids into this world, you become unselfish. It’s my job to be their role model, to be their voice in my kids’ lives, to let them know you can conquer the world. So, go and be your amazing self and we’re going to sit back and just love you.”