Zach Zoya Keeps On Rising With New Single "Le Cap"

Alex Zidel
August 14, 2020 17:09
Montreal rapper Zach Zoya continues rolling out his new project with his new single "Le Cap" releasing today.


Prior to two weeks ago, not many people had heard of Zach Zoya, a bubbling rapper from Montreal, Quebec. We've had our eyes on him for a while, featuring him as part of our Artists To Watch series. Signing a joint deal with 7ième Ciel Records and Universal Music Canada, Zach is ready to bring his music to the world, releasing another new single from his upcoming project.

With the 22-year-old set to release his new project Spectrum in the fall, he has been dropping some new music to ease us into what we can expect from him. "Slurpee" featured a hilarious video and "Le Cap," which was released today, introduces the audience to just what they may have been missing from Zach, offering an eye into his creativity and potential.

Listen to the brand new single from Zach Zoya, "Le Cap," below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Came in this bitch to be the best and feed the rest
N***as need a little bit of knowledge, n***a
Pull up and eat the flesh, I need the flesh
Freaky bitch, she told me she down for whatever, n***a

