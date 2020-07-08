Zach Zoya Makes A Refreshing Splash With "Slurpee" Single

Imagine this... Twerking girls blowing literal smoke out of their asses. A little person hammering away on a bucket of KFC chicken with a drumstick. And tons of vodka filling up a Slurpee. Then, watch Zach Zoya's new music video and see it all come to life.

We first featured the Montreal artist on our 3 New Artists You Should Hear series in 2018 but, this year, Zach Zoya is making his case as one of Canada's biggest breakout rappers.

"Slurpee" is the budding star's major-label debut and, as highly-anticipated as it was, Zoya lives up to the expectations. His video is goofy and his bars are infectious. While Montreal isn't exactly known for its high-profile rap scene -- aside from stars like Kaytranada, High Klassified, and others -- Zach Zoya is vying to change that.

Listen to his new single below.

Quotable Lyrics:

QC get cold in the winter but summertime feel like Nevada

Roll up a wood, fuck up my face, fly to Nirvana

This shit ain’t real, all that shit fake, that booty plastic

Still when I hit it, it starts to bounce, it do gymnastics