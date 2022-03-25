mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Yungeen Ace Recruits Kodak Black For New Single, "B.A.M."

Alex Zidel
March 25, 2022 15:43
Yungeen Ace teams up with Kodak Black for the new single, "B.A.M."


Florida-based rappers Yungeen Ace and Kodak Black have officially teamed up for the release of the new single, "B.A.M." 

The two musical forces have individually faced tough situations over the years, battling different legal cases as they fight to retain their freedom. Ace and Yak have both spent time in jail, discussing their experiences with crime on the new single, of which the title stands for "Battling A Murder."

One of the fiercest duos out of Florida, Ace and Yak make a formidable tag team as they take turns spilling their soul in their respective verses.

Listen to "B.A.M." below and let us know what you think of the new song from Yungeen Ace and Kodak Black in the comments.


Quotable Lyrics:

Battlin' a murder
Fightin' a armed robbery
They wanna see me with a M1
BeforÐµ they ever say thÐµy proud of me

