Yung Miami showed some skin for a new photoshoot, and in the process, she riled up the internet; sporting tiger print thigh-high boots, gold jewelry, and opting to go topless.

The City Girls rapper rocked a fiery new hair color, locks of bright red, which matched with the bedazzled, prop slice of pepperoni pizza she held, too.

The rapper has been busy lately embarking on her solo career, with a new record, "Rap Freaks," set to release tonight at midnight. This follows up her recent club-ready collaboration with fellow Quality Control rapper, Quavo, on "Strub Tha Ground."

Miami teased snippets from the upcoming "Rap Freaks" music video on her Instagram shortly after debuting the pizza-laden pics. The video teaser features raunchy BDSM scenes and black-and-red leather get-ups. The preview includes Diddy, who the rapper is rumored to be dating. The two have previously been seen holding hands in public, sparking rumors, which were quickly shut down when Diddy was spotted making out with Joie Chavis on a yacht. However, things between Diddy and Yung Miami seem to be ongoing, with the two continuing to flirt on Instagram.

Check out the preview below and let us know if you'll be tuning in to "Rap Freaks" when it drops.