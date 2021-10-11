Diddy might be in a polyamorous relationship with Yung Miami and Joie Chavis, because even with all of the evidence suggesting that the rap mogul and Future's ex-girlfriend are a couple, he's still publicly lusting over Yung Miami.

Earlier this year, it seemed as though Diddy and Yung Miami were getting comfortable with one another, holding hands during one of Diddy's lavish parties and posing for pictures together. Caresha started to detail her recent spending habits, noting that a man was cashing her out and sending her hundreds of thousands of dollars for shopping trips. Not too many can afford that, so Diddy came to mind as fans speculated about the two. However, a few weeks later, photos of Diddy making out with Joie Chavis on a yacht surfaced, seemingly shutting down the rumors tying Yung Miami to Diddy.

While fans have spent a few weeks reacting to the news about Joie Chavis and Diddy, another wrench has been thrown in this narrative because it looks like Diddy is still interested in Caresha, lusting over her on Instagram.

"AWWWWW SHIIIIIT," wrote Diddy on Yung Miami's latest photos on Instagram. "SHAWTY WOP," he added in a second comment.

After The Shade Room posted about Diddy's comments on Caresha's page, the Florida-born City Girls rapper "liked" the post, acknowledging Diddy's infatuation.

Do you think Diddy is dating Yung Miami, Joie Chavis, both of them at the same time, or neither of them?