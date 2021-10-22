Quavo & Yung Miami Drop It Low In FreakNik-Inspired Visual To "Strub The Ground"

They have been hyping this track on social media with clips of their throwback-inspired music video, and now Quavo and Yung Miami are ready to show the world what they have been working on. Recently, Atlanta lit up with the revived FreakNik weekend as several artists took to the stage at Morris Brown College. Just prior to the festivities, Yung Miami dropped a sneak peek at "Strub the Ground," and the looks were a nod to the 1990s.

The pair of southern rappers are hoping that "Strub the Ground" will become the next big dance hit that sweeps the globe. It is poised to be a favorite at nightclubs worldwide, but we will have to see how its fares on the viral scene. The visual is packed with all styles related to the 1990s and for those who lived it, it will be a trip down memory lane...not to mention, there are a few dozen ladies shaking their "assets."

Stream "Strub The Ground" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Got me a condo in Jersey

He wanted to lease it, but I made him purchase

Strub tha ground, for them bands, I want ‘em now

Thotiana, my baguettes said buss it down

My old n****s can’t f*ck with me

I need 100k for a shopping spree