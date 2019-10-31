City Girls' Yung Miami welcomed her daughter Summer into the world a couple of weeks ago and among the congratulatory messages the rapper pulled in, she also got a lot of flack for one comment she made. "I’m convinced I have to be Chinese or Asian! My baby is everything!" she posted on Instagram after giving birth.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

By no surprise, a flood of comments came in by people calling her out for such a statement. "Black people always say this when their baby has small, squinty eyes. As if a newborn baby’s eyes are fully and permanently formed within days after birth," a Twitter user responded.

Now that that the reactions are all said and done, Yung has already got her little one in the Halloween spirit since she's dressed little Summer up as a colourful mermaid for her first spooky season. The image below shows Summer and her cute baby rolls in a single strapped dress. The "Twerk" rapper only showcased half of her baby's face sure not to show the world her baby in full just yet.

In other Yung news, we recently posted about her front-row seat to one of Ella Mai's shows and her rendition to the singer's hit "Boo'd Up" is hilariously horrible - watch here.