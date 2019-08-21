Yung Mal Drops Thumping "Action" With Pi'erre Bourne & Lil Gotit

Yung Mal is continuing his solo venture after taking a hiatus from his joint project with Lil Quill. Still signed to Gucci Mane's 1017 Eskimo Records, Yung Mal has put out a handful of songs under his own name in 2019. He recruited his label head for his last release "Fresh", which was the second single off his upcoming album, Iceburg. Regarding the project, Yung Mal told Complex, "Fans can expect nothing but full hunger from me." On "Action", Yung Mal gets a beat and a verse from Pi'erre Bourne, and a verse from fellow Atlantan, Lil Gotit.

Pi'erre provides his usual thumping productions, sampling some twangy strings to make it even bouncier. Yung Mal hits his two raspy-toned verses out of the park, while Pi'erre and Lil Gotit's lighter tones offer a nice counterbalance. Seeing these three hustling, rising artists on the same song together is exhilarating.

Lil Gotit released the "Pop My Sh*t (Remix)" featuring Lil Keed yesterday, Pi'erre dropped his The Life of Pi'erre 4 project in June, and Yung Mal's solo album is set to release on August 28. Don't sleep on any of them.

Quotable Lyrics

Check came in, that's clear

I rock private leer

I keep cheese, cottage, here

Been getting money since Rocawear