mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Yung Mal Drops Thumping "Action" With Pi'erre Bourne & Lil Gotit

Noah C
August 21, 2019 12:06
509 Views
10
2
CoverCover

Action
Yung Mal & Pi'erre Bourne Feat. Lil Gotit

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

"Iceburg" season, brrrr.


Yung Mal is continuing his solo venture after taking a hiatus from his joint project with Lil Quill. Still signed to Gucci Mane's 1017 Eskimo Records, Yung Mal has put out a handful of songs under his own name in 2019. He recruited his label head for his last release "Fresh", which was the second single off his upcoming album, Iceburg. Regarding the project, Yung Mal told Complex, "Fans can expect nothing but full hunger from me." On "Action", Yung Mal gets a beat and a verse from Pi'erre Bourne, and a verse from fellow Atlantan, Lil Gotit. 

Pi'erre provides his usual thumping productions, sampling some twangy strings to make it even bouncier. Yung Mal hits his two raspy-toned verses out of the park, while Pi'erre and Lil Gotit's lighter tones offer a nice counterbalance. Seeing these three hustling, rising artists on the same song together is exhilarating. 

Lil Gotit released the "Pop My Sh*t (Remix)" featuring Lil Keed yesterday, Pi'erre dropped his The Life of Pi'erre 4 project in June, and Yung Mal's solo album is set to release on August 28. Don't sleep on any of them. 

Quotable Lyrics

Check came in, that's clear
I rock private leer
I keep cheese, cottage, here
Been getting money since Rocawear

SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  2
  509
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
050403020100
Yung Mal Pi'erre Bourne Lil Gotit Gucci Mane Lil Keed Iceburg Lil Quill & Young Mal 1017 Eskimo Records
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Yung Mal Drops Thumping "Action" With Pi'erre Bourne & Lil Gotit
10
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject