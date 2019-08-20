Atlanta's Slimiest Brothers Come Together For The Remix To "Pop My Sh*t"

At the top of July, Lil Gotit released a new song, "Pop My Sh*t", and now he has enlisted his brother, Lil Keed for the remix. I will clarify that Lil Keed is his biological brother, for those who were unaware and unsure whether I was using "brother" metaphorically. The Atlanta rappers have made many of their songs into family affairs by recruiting each other. Lil Keed was featured on two tracks of Lil Gotit's latest album, Crazy But It's True, and Lil Gotit was featured on "Pass It Out" from Lil Keed's latest album, Long Live Mexico. If you wish to dive deeper into their history of collaborations - which I highly recommend - there are certainly more out there.

While both Lil Gotit and Lil Keed have experimented with high-pitched vocals like their mentor, Young Thug, this song shows them going for a more laidback approach. However, there is definitely no shortage of energy in this track.

Lil Gotit has been grinding hard in 2019, releasing several singles and collaborations after dropping a full-length project at the top of the year. Lil Keed has been subscribing to the same model and you shouldn't be surprised when you see them both follow the same trajectory to stardom.

Quotable Lyrics

I sent the shooters, yeah no cap

Yeah, what is the price range?

No, I don't care bout your old man

No, I don't care bout your mommy