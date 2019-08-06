Gucci Mane Joins Yung Mal On "Fresh" New Single

In support of his forthcoming Iceberg project, which drops August 28th, Yung Mal decides to come through today and share a new single with Gucci Mane called “Fresh.”

Speaking on the origin of the song, Mal said: "I actually was working on the album in Atlanta when I told Gucci to send me a song for my album. He sent me 'Fresh' already with an open verse. I heard Zaytoven on the beat I knew it was up then," he said. "It’s most important to do records with Gucci just to show the world that this 1017 shit is more then just a label—we’re a family! And, of course, the fans wanna see me and him go crazy anyway."

Take a listen to the Zaytoven-produced collab and let us know what you think. Look for the single to officially hit streaming services tomorrow (August 7).

Quotable Lyrics:

Its so hard to take the trap out of trap nigga

Im a coke dealer trench like a rap figure

I got official type a nigga Im a die richer

Posin’ for pictures with the strippers and pot flippers

- Guwop