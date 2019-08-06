mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Gucci Mane Joins Yung Mal On "Fresh" New Single

Kevin Goddard
August 06, 2019 17:51
375 Views
01
0
CoverCover

Fresh
Yung Mal Feat. Gucci Mane
Produced by Zaytoven

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
25% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Listen to Yung Mal's new single "Fresh" featuring Gucci Mane.


In support of his forthcoming Iceberg project, which drops August 28th, Yung Mal decides to come through today and share a new single with Gucci Mane called “Fresh.”

Speaking on the origin of the song, Mal said: "I actually was working on the album in Atlanta when I told Gucci to send me a song for my album. He sent me 'Fresh' already with an open verse. I heard Zaytoven on the beat I knew it was up then," he said. "It’s most important to do records with Gucci just to show the world that this 1017 shit is more then just a label—we’re a family! And, of course, the fans wanna see me and him go crazy anyway."

Take a listen to the Zaytoven-produced collab and let us know what you think. Look for the single to officially hit streaming services tomorrow (August 7).

Quotable Lyrics:

Its so hard to take the trap out of trap nigga
Im a coke dealer trench like a rap figure
I got official type a nigga Im a die richer
Posin’ for pictures with the strippers and pot flippers

- Guwop

SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  1
  0
  375
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
050403020100
Yung Mal Gucci Mane Zaytoven
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Gucci Mane Joins Yung Mal On "Fresh" New Single
01
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject