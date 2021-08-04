Yung Bleu is riding high off of the release of his official debut album, Moon Boy. The rapper's new project dropped a few weeks ago and is likely going to maintain in steady rotation in the weeks to come. Unfortunately, this was one of the few projects from Bleu in recent years where he hasn't included a feature from Boosie. It's not due to any sort of friction but likely a calculated decision that would allow Bleu to step outside of Boosie's shadow.



Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

However, it seems that even in the case that Boosie never hopped on a track with Bleu again, his presence could still be felt. Bleu hit Instagram with a hilarious video this morning where he showcased his best impression of Boosie. The rapper turned on a Boosie-style beat and started flowing with the same vocal inflections as his mentor.

Bleu proposed that Boosie allow him to executive produce his next album, though obviously in jest. "Boosie let me executive produce the next album that bitch gone go dumb on Jesus," he wrote.

Many were stunned at Yung Bleu's ability to mimic Boosie Badazz's vocal performance accurately. 2 Chainz dropped a laughing emoji with a fire emoji while Smooky Margielaa let Bleu know that he's "impersonating this man too well."

Check out Yung Bleu's video below and sound off with your thoughts in the comment section.