This all may boil down to a bit of miscommunication, but Boosie Badazz is setting the record straight. Yung Bleu is a young star on the rise who has multiple deals in his pocket, including a contract with Boosie's label, Badazz Music Syndicate. However, last year when Bleu sat down with VladTV, he suggested that things weren't necessarily what they seemed.

"My situation, it's more difficult than contracts," Bleu previously said. "It's really more like, it's not really contracts. It's like, loyalty... I'm not technically signed to Boosie. I'm just singed to him like, just because like, we just tied in. He let me sign my other deal, he let me go to sign my new deal, I just let him keep what was in the contract."



Rick Kern / Contributor / Getty Images

In a recent follow-up, Boosie was told of Bleu's remarks. "Nah, bruh, I don't really know what Bleu is talkin' 'bout," said Boosie. "He owe me three-album right now. I'm waiting on him to turn the first one in. Turn this one in and he probably was sayin' that because, I let him do him. I don't hold him down. Stuff I let Bleu do a CEO don't let go, but he's a megastar. Sometimes you gotta let megastars do what they do, 'cause they still gon' bring the bag in. I been believing in him. I been believing in him since day one."

"It's paying off right now," Boosie continued. "He finna drop the album and it's just, sky's the limit." He added that Yung Bleu has been in Los Angeles working with hitmakers as he crafts his record and fans should be excited to hear what he's cooked up. Additionally, Boosie praised Bleu's hustler's mentality, saying that the budding artist is "hungry," setting him apart from many of his cohorts.

Watch Boosie Badazz speak about Yung Bleu below.