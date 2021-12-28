Alabama-born rapper Yung Bleu is best known for his emotional vulnerability in his music but in a few months, he's betting on himself and guaranteeing that we'll all know him for his out-of-this-world beats. After landing a beat placement with Kodak Black after only learning how to produce last week, Bleu is celebrating his latest placement with Lil Wayne, demanding at least $50,000 per beat now that he's got a song with Tunechi.

Moon Boy is his producer name and next year, Bleu is making sure the world knows he's multi-talented in this music game. After working with producer Turbo this week, Bleu confirmed that he sent a beat to Lil Wayne, which the rapper sent back and absolutely obliterated.



Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images



Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

"N***AS AND GENTLEMEN LIL FUCKING WAYNE JUST DID A WHOLE SONG TO ONE OF MY BEATS WTFFFFFFF," proudly wrote the rapper on Instagram, sharing his text message exchange with the all-time great. "YESTERDAY PRICE NOT TODYA PRICE YOU N***AS CANT TELL ME SHIT NOW ION WAnnA HEAR NUN OF DAT SHIT BOI 2022 I’m fenna be a dangerous azz n***a mane."

He went on to quote Fat Joe another time, telling folks that yesterday's price is not today's, readjusting his price to $50,000 per beat. He has earned congratulations from DaBaby, Juicy J, Kodak Black, and Fat Joe himself.

