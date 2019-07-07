Yung Bleu & PnB Rock Come Through With Modern Melodies On "Elevatorz"

After first teasing the collaboration on social media, Yung Bleu and PnB Rock have returned with the official arrival of their "Elevatorz" track, a smooth offering that finds the two artists both employing their signature melodic vocals for a smooth lovers' track.

Produced by 800Hertz, "Elevatorz" finds Bleu speaking from the heart as he artfully delivers: "I'm glad you made it/'Cause I was just 'fraid that you wouldn't make it/I thought you would change your mind, from that last conversation." On the flip side, we get one of PnB's best verses to date, an easy task to knock down given the Philly crooner's solid track record as a featured artist.

Get into "Elevatorz" down below.

Quotable Lyrics

Up and down, girl I love the way you ride it

Bust it down, but don't get me too excited

I go downtown when I'm hungry just to bite it

You like it, when I pull your hair, while I pipe it

-PnB Rock