mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Yung Bleu & PnB Rock Come Through With Modern Melodies On "Elevatorz"

Milca P.
July 07, 2019 04:28
234 Views
30
1
CoverCover

Elevatorz
Yung Bleu Feat. PnB Rock

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Bleu Vandross slides through with new heat.


After first teasing the collaboration on social media, Yung Bleu and PnB Rock have returned with the official arrival of their "Elevatorz" track, a smooth offering that finds the two artists both employing their signature melodic vocals for a smooth lovers' track.

Produced by 800Hertz, "Elevatorz" finds Bleu speaking from the heart as he artfully delivers: "I'm glad you made it/'Cause I was just 'fraid that you wouldn't make it/I thought you would change your mind, from that last conversation." On the flip side, we get one of PnB's best verses to date, an easy task to knock down given the Philly crooner's solid track record as a featured artist.

Get into "Elevatorz" down below.

Quotable Lyrics

Up and down, girl I love the way you ride it
Bust it down, but don't get me too excited
I go downtown when I'm hungry just to bite it
You like it, when I pull your hair, while I pipe it

-PnB Rock

Yung Bleu
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  3  0
  1
  234
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Yung Bleu PnB Rock Songs new song new music elevatorz
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Yung Bleu & PnB Rock Come Through With Modern Melodies On "Elevatorz"
30
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject