mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Yung Baby Tate Drops Official Version Of Her Viral #MegatronChallenge Entry

Milca P.
July 08, 2019 02:09
155 Views
01
0
CoverCover

Babytron
Yung Baby Tate

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
13% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

"Babytron" is here.


These days it seems no banger is properly certified without an Internet challenge to go along with it, introducing fans to untapped wells of talent, amplifying the user experience and all the other things that cause digital marketers to swoon.

Nevertheless, we're almost always guaranteed to get an entry that excites us, perhaps more than the original, and Nicki Minaj's latest challenge for her "Megatron" single proved to be no exception.

In particular, it was Atlanta's Yung Baby Tate, fresh off of a few songwriting and featured vocal looks on the Revenge Of The Dreamers III project, who caught everyone's attention with her assertive entry as she shared a clip of herself vibing along to her own recorded "Megatron" rework, appropriately dubbed "Babytron."

On it, Tate employs a signature mix of rapping and singing, seamlessly vacillating between both talents for an energetic take on Nicki's latest. Overall, it's been a busy time for the young upstart, who prior to ROTD3, shared a deluxe version of her standout GIRLS project.

In addition, you can find Tate flexing her acting chops in an indie remake of the cult classic ATL while also enjoying a Rolling Stone mention in the publication's print dissection of our generation's "Rap Babies." Such a fruitful season certainly points toward promise for Tate. Get hip and take a listen to "Babytron" below.

Quotable Lyrics

They call me Baby Tate, I'm not a lazy lay
I fuck him like he the reason I'm getting paid today
I ride him like the beat, it's wetter than the sea
He rolling up some weed, then I rock him back to sleep

Yung Baby Tate
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  1
  0
  155
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
Yung Baby Tate Nicki Minaj megatron atlanta challenge twitter
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Yung Baby Tate Drops Official Version Of Her Viral #MegatronChallenge Entry
01
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject