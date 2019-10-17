If you happen to hear rumors that Thugger and Jerrika Karlae have invited a third party into their bedroom, according to Jerrika it's all lies. The couple has had their share of ups and downs in their relationship over the years, but they've been happily planning their wedded bliss as of late. Recently, they were minding their business when rapper-model Rubi Rose sat down with No Jumper's Adam 22 and shared a story of the pair, saying that when she filmed a music video with Young Thug, Jerrika became so overwrought with jealousy that she called him on set and told him off.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

After watching the interview, Jerrika decided to clear the air on No Jumper, as well. After denying Rubi's claims, Jerrika spoke about models and strippers in the industry, prompting Adam to ask her if she and Thug ever had any threesomes. She adamantly denied it but said she believed it was because Thugger wouldn't want to see her with someone else in their bedroom.

She shared a story of them going to a strip club because she wanted to "turn up" for the evening. Jerrika stated Thugger doesn't drink alcohol, but that didn't stop her from tossing back a few shots. She was having fun with the dancers, throwing money, and slapping body parts, but Thug was off to the side eating gummi bears and not participating in the debauchery. "I'm like, 'So you ain't gon' turn up?'" she said she asked him.

She claims he responded that even on his own or with his boys, he's not chasing after women, saying, "'I don't know what make you think, like, even when you not here. I ain't pressed about these b*tches! I ain't trippin'." Check out her interview below.