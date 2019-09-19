In the Slime Empire, there are several very important days to take note of. These can be considered national holidays for fans of Young Thug and his Atlanta-based family. September 18 is one of those special dates, marking the born-day of none other than Jerrika Karlae, the First Lady to Thugger's madness. A successful rapper in her own right, Karlae rang in another birthday yesterday, celebrating with her closest allies, including her longtime romantic interest Young Thug. Her man ended up sharing a number of photos to show everybody just how in love they truly are and the rare uploads were hits with the fans.

Jeffery may update his social feed regularly throughout the day but many of those videos and photos are from the studio. We're not exactly complaining about that though -- any semblance of new Thug music is fine by us. He switched up his regular programming last night to prove to his partner that they're the real deal, publicizing their bond all over the internet for the world to ooh and ahh over.

"Happy bday to my DREAM GIRL," wrote the "Just How It Is" rapper on a photo of Karlae grinding up on him as he performed. Later in the same night, Thug got close to his girl in the bedroom, sharing an image of them during an intimate session. Karlae can be seen caressing Thug as they passionately kiss in their home.

Happy birthday to Jerrika Karlae! Watch her latest video with us below to learn how you can get Slime like her and Thug.