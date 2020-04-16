Young Thug, T.I. & Boosie Badazz Got Rowdy On "Can't Tell"

With Young Thug currently enjoying a run as one of the game's biggest and most influential voices, it's funny to look back on a time he was still endearing himself to a skeptical mainstream audience. And to be fair, it wasn't exactly the easiest task for the verbally dexterous Atlanta native, who found himself plagued by Lil Wayne comparisons and skeptics still mourning a perceived transition away from "lyrical rap." Yet those who listened beyond the surface found much to enjoy about Thugger's approach, and Barter 6 served as an impressive turning point for the eclectic Slime Season artist.

Though much has been made about the breakout single "Check," one of the project's finest moments arrives by way of "Can't Tell," an epic Southern link-up between Thugger, T.I, and Boosie Badazz. Over some eerie production from London On Da Track, all three parties proceed to body the instrumental in their own way, with Tip in particular absolutely snapping on his opening verse. Though each rapper brings a different style to the table, "Can't Tell" works wonders in presenting them as a united front, a validation that Thugger can ably hang with the veterans.

Even today, five years removed from the initial Barter 6 release, "Can't Tell" stands the test of time as one of Young Thug's best bangers to date.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

You know how many suckers get ahead I've seen?

Bout the same amount of pussy n*** dead I've seen

You know how many bitches in the bed I've seen?

That like asking me how much bread I've seen

Aye, more than enough, in God we trust

You love a real n***s then fuck with us

But if you got a problem with it then fuck with us

It be ashes to ashes, dust to dust

Got your bitch riding everything but the bus

She let me put it everywhere but the butt