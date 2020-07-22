Young Thug's girlfriend Jerrika Karlae revealed that their adorable dog Ms. Tootie, known for her iconic appearance in the studio with the Atlanta rapper, passed away.

"RIP @ms.tootie3," wrote Karlae on Instagram, sharing a picture of their pet.

Thug was seemingly in love with Ms. Tootie, cuddling up to her and showing her off on her own social media page. He's obviously heartbroken over the loss, sharing a tribute picture with her and sending love to Ms. Tootie in Heaven.

"I love u mama @ms.tootie3," wrote the superstar on Instagram, posting everybody's favorite picture of the majestic beast.

It's not easy to lose an animal that you've grown to love over the years. Considering the bond that Young Thug had with Ms. Tootie, we're thinking this will be hard for him to process.

In happier news, Thug recently announced the deluxe edition of Gunna''s album WUNNA, which is being released in two days. The project topped the charts at #1, becoming one of Gunna's biggest success stories. Thug is also included in a few of the tracks that were previewed on Travis Scott's .WAV Radio this weekend.

Rest in peace to Ms. Tootie. Send some love to Young Thug and Jerrika Karlae as they mourn the loss of their beautiful dog.