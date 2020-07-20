The fans have been asking and, finally, it is coming. Gunna delivered one of the biggest albums of the year with WUNNA and, after teasing the deluxe edition for weeks, it is finally on the way.

Making the official announcement was Young Thug, Gunna's mentor, who told the world that we could expect it to arrive before the end of the week.

Sharing a picture with the Atlanta rapper, Thugger wrote: "Deluxe this week guys."

This weekend, Gunna shared some details about the body of work himself, explaining that he has added eight brand new songs to the tracklist. This continues a recent trend in hip-hop, where deluxe versions have basically morphed into separate albums.

Initially, Gunna began dropping hints that a deluxe was on the way in June, making the announcement but omitting when it would drop. Now, we know that it will be uploaded to streaming services this week.

In other Young Thug & Gunna news, the former recently copped a new Rolls-Royce for the drip-obsessed rapper, surprising him on his birthday. Gunna and Lil Keed, another one of Thug's artists, were also involved in a shooting while they were filming the video for "Fox 5." Neither artist was harmed.