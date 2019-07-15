While Lil Nas X's recent decision to come out sparked a generally positive response from the members of the hip-hop community that have chosen to address it, Young Thug, while not withholding his support, does wish that the young star held off on revealing his sexual orientation when he announced that he was gay at the end of Pride month.

"I feel like he probably shouldn’t have told the world, because these days—motherfuckers is just all judgement,” he said in a recent sit down with No Jumper. “It ain’t even about the music no more, Soon as the song comes on everybody’s like ‘this gay ass ni--a’”.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

While that was all that he had to add to the revelation, he did go on to make some other headline-worthy statements, including his belief that Juice WRLD is a new iteration of Lil Wayne.

Alluding to the height of Wayne's career, Thug placed his assurance in Juice's own skill.

"He probably like that...2006-2009 Lil Wayne. Cause this ni--a really can freestyle. Like, he really don't write," he began2. "If you give him a subject, he'll go rap right now. And he's going to have metaphors. He's going to have punchlines [...] You can't compete with him, he knows too much."

The last statement would refer to Juice WRLD's nuance comprehension of popular culture, thus placing him in a position to craft witty bars that'd go over most people's heads as Thug puts it.