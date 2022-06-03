Young Thug remains jailed as part of the YSL gang indictment. Just about a month ago, Young Thug, Gunna, and many other were arrested as part of a huge RICO case involving members of YSL. The prosecutors allege that Thug was the mastermind behind various crimes and that he told people to carry out violent acts on YSL's behalf. They are saying that Young Stoner Life was a gang and not a record label, which is a charge that many throughout the music world have refuted.

Yesterday, Thug was denied bond yet again, and now, he must remain in jail prior to his trial. The court hearing was filmed, and there is now one part that is going viral on social media. This clip shows the inhumanity of prison and how for the most part, prisoners are not taken seriously when they have genuine concerns.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

As you can see down below, Thug politely asks the judge if he can go to the bathroom as he has been holding it in for a long time. The rapper seemed pretty dejected about the situation and as soon as he asked the question, he was laughed at by people on the video call.

Thankfully, the judge came to his defense in this instance and told everyone to stop with the laughter. The judge then granted Thugger a five-minute break so that he could go relieve himself.





The clip is very sad and it is clear that Young Thug is having a rough go of things. For now, the case is just getting started and this could last months or even a year.

Stay tuned to HNHH for updates on this case.