As Gunna received news about his case today (May 23), Young Thug gets an update, as well. The two rappers have remained incarcerated in Atlanta as the RICO case against them continues to mount. Thugger and Gunna have been accused of being a part of a criminal enterprise with YSL, but their attorneys have maintained that the chart-topping rappers have not engaged in gang activity.

Meanwhile, 28 people have reportedly been named in an extensive indictment against YSL and its alleged associates as prosecutors claim that members have been a part of murders, robberies, and other illegal activities including Lil Wayne's 2015 bus shooting and the stabbing of YFL Lucci.



Albert Urso / Stringer / Getty Images

Gunna recently learned that his bond was denied and a trial date for January 2023 has been set, and in related news, Thugger also made a court appearance. A clip of his preliminary hearing was shared by Fox 5 News in Atlanta and they provided details of what was decided during the court appearance.

"A judge delayed his decision on bond for Jeffrey Williams, known on stage as Young Thug," they reported. "Prosecutors contend there is a conflict of interest issue regarding Williams' attorney. The judge asked for time to rule on the prosecutors' motions before deciding on bond."

Young Thug's attorneys recently complained about his accommodations but jailers responded by refuting allegations of a tortuous experience behind bars. Watch the hearing below.