When Gunna released his Jan. 7 album DS4EVER, the third song "poochie gown" included a diss towards Freddie Gibbs that launched an ongoing beef between the two. Now, Gunna has received more support from his label-mate regarding the situation.

The entire disagreement between Gunna and Gibbs began when Gunna took offense to Freddie labelling him a snitch because of an old video of him being featured on a news segment of Crime Stoppers. Then, a video surfaced of a snippet of "poochie gown" before it dropped, and Gunna doubled down on his disdain for Gibbs with a tweet claiming the diss would be the biggest moment of Freddie's career.

After the album came out and "poochie gown" was included, Gunna revealed that Freddie Gibbs had reached out to him to try to collaborate on a song with him, but Gunna decided to remain firm in his beef and not reconcile: "He tried to do a song with me through my manager. It's like, 'Huh? Wait, what?' t was a long, long, long time ago, maybe years ago, and he thought I forgot. I just don't forget. If I got a problem with you from five years ago, it's still [a problem]. It don't change. It can be ten years later. I'm gon' get you."

Today (Jan. 16), Gunna's Young Stoner Life mentor Young Thug posted an Instagram story of him rapping Gunna's "poochie gown" Freddie Gibbs diss, endorsing Gunna's side of the beef: "Hang abovÐµ the rim / I can't f**k with Freddie Gibbs (No) / N****s tellin' fibs (Fibs) / Rich kids try to get next to me, you know your chances slim."

Freddie seemingly responded on Twitter in a now-deleted tweet where he dissed Young Thug for his history of wearing dresses: "All the girls that like me wear dresses. This ain't nothin'."

Whose side are you on in this beef? Gunna and Young Thug or Freddie Gibbs?