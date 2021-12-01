Rumors circulate the internet so easily, it's sometimes hard to differentiate what's real and what isn't. Unfortunately for a group of Young Thug fans, they were duped into thinking that the rapper would cover their holiday bill at Walmart this week. A rumor began to circulate online that Thug was going to pay for everyone's purchase at Walmart. However, once people packed their shopping carts with items, Thug was nowhere to be found.



Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

A video was shared on Instagram of a man showing people flocking Walmart and packing their carts with items like TVs and other electronics. "We out here, bitch. We waitin’ on Thug,” the individual in the video says. “Thug, man, you better bring your ass up here, man, 'cause this shit here is a catastrophe.”

Thug nor his PR team ever made an announcement that he would be doing this, though it wouldn't be surprising if he did. Unfortunately, it seems like people didn't get the shopping spree they thought they were going to get.

Thug has shown his generosity over the years, though. Earlier this year, Young Thug and Gunna teamed up to help post bail for low-level offenders at the Fulton County Jail so they could be reunited with their loved ones.

Check out the video below from the Walmart fiasco and share your thoughts in the comments.