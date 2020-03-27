It's hard to imagine that there was once a time when Young Thug wasn't moving units like a heavyweight, with many fans feeling like he wasn't getting the attention he deserved. That all seemed to change with So Much Fun, Thugger's official "debut" album -- though that feels more like a technicality than a truth. Whatever you prefer to call it, the project proved to be Thug's first number one album, spawning heavy-hitting singles like Lil Baby collaboration "Bad Bad Bad" and the Gunna-assisted "Hot."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Given that Lil Baby himself has grown into a commercial juggernaut in his own right, it was only a matter of time before "Bad Bad Bad" secured the pair another platinum plaque. The YSL IG page came through to make the announcement, confirming that the Wheezy-laced banger was the third single off the album to secure the honor - the first being the J. Cole and Travis Scott-assisted lead single "The London," with the second being the aforementioned "Hot."

At this rate, it feels like So Much Fun will join the prestigious platinum club before all is said and done. It's already gold, and many are still finding treasures to unpack amid all of those carefully arranged nooks and crannies. Given that Thugger is supposed to be dropping off Punk, his previously-announced sophomore album, it's unclear as to whether he'll be issuing further So Much Fun singles. But even if he opts to stay the course and wait, it wouldn't be surprising to see the album hit the big leagues eventually. Congratulation to Young Thug and Lil Baby!