Young Scooter & Zaytoven Grab Future For New Single "Black Migo"

Blackmigo Scooter, also known as Young Scooter, has put the Black Migo Gang on the map. Known as one of the most dominant forces in Atlanta, the 34-year-old has been focusing more on the business side of the industry, working behind the scenes with Black Migo Gang and growing the careers of his young artists.

Still, he can drop whenever he pleases and, more often than not, the end result is fire.

One of Future's main collaborators, Blackmigo Scooter has officially returned with a new single, teaming up with Zaytoven ahead of their new collaborative project, titled Zaystreet. The rapper-producer duo is looking to release the project this winter and, hyping us up for its arrival, they've teamed up with Future for "Black Migo".

"Best duo since Kobe and Shaq in this era, with no machine behind us, just the streets," said Blackmigo Scooter about him and Zay. "Zaytoven and Scooter equals Rio Atlanta street music," added Zay.

Premiering exclusively via HotNewHipHop, "Black Migo" will hit streaming services at midnight. For now though, you can listen to the cut below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Every time we fuck she talk Spanish, I don't know what she saying

Yeah, her daddy is the plug and I'm the boss of Freebandz

I'm Black Migo, that's forever, this shit right in my blood

All these diamonds and this money, I make a bitch catch a nut