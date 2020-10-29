Young Nudy Drops Metro Boomin-Produced "Vice City"

Young Nudy makes everything look so effortless that it's infectious to watch him do his thing. You can tell that he was born to make music, knowing what will hit, and crafting flows that sound natural to the Atlanta rapper.

In recent weeks, he's been unloading several new singles, including "Never" and "All White" and, today, he's returning with yet another big-time record.

Metro Boomin has been on a tear this year, releasing Savage Mode II with 21 Savage. He's keeping things tight-knit, working with Savage's protégé Young Nudy this time around, dropping the dope new single "Vice City".

The song comes alongside a new animated video, which shows the rapper racing down the freeway, getting away from a crime scene.

What do you think of the new record?

Quotable Lyrics:

And I’ve seen the worstest of the worst turn snitch

And I’ve seen the realest of the realest turn bitch

Couple n***as got locked up, I know them n***as gon’ snitch

I am the truth and I ain’t gotta lie ’bout this