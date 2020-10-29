mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Young Nudy Drops Metro Boomin-Produced "Vice City"

Alex Zidel
October 29, 2020 13:21
154 Views
00
0
Young Nudy, LLC/RCA RecordsYoung Nudy, LLC/RCA Records
Young Nudy, LLC/RCA Records

Vice City
Young Nudy
Produced by Metro Boomin

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Young Nudy continues ascending with his latest single "Vice City", produced by Metro Boomin.


Young Nudy makes everything look so effortless that it's infectious to watch him do his thing. You can tell that he was born to make music, knowing what will hit, and crafting flows that sound natural to the Atlanta rapper.

In recent weeks, he's been unloading several new singles, including "Never" and "All White" and, today, he's returning with yet another big-time record.

Metro Boomin has been on a tear this year, releasing Savage Mode II with 21 Savage. He's keeping things tight-knit, working with Savage's protégé Young Nudy this time around, dropping the dope new single "Vice City".

The song comes alongside a new animated video, which shows the rapper racing down the freeway, getting away from a crime scene.

What do you think of the new record?

Quotable Lyrics:

And I’ve seen the worstest of the worst turn snitch
And I’ve seen the realest of the realest turn bitch
Couple n***as got locked up, I know them n***as gon’ snitch
I am the truth and I ain’t gotta lie ’bout this 

Young Nudy
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  154
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Young Nudy Metro Boomin atlanta new music new song
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Young Nudy Drops Metro Boomin-Produced "Vice City"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject